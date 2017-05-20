Rangers to face Sabres in 2018 Winter Classic at Citi Field
The Rangers will take on the Buffalo Sabres at the home of the New York Mets on Jan. 1, 2018. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced the outdoor game on television Tuesday night at intermission of the Rangers' playoff game against the Ottawa Senators.
