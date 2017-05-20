O'Reilly earns best player honors in win over France

Ryan O'Reilly scores a goal in Canada's 3-2 win over host-nation France at the IIHF World Championship Buffalo Sabres forward Ryan O'Reilly stood out amongst the others on Thursday in Paris, France at the IIHF World Championship. He scored a powerplay goal and was named as Canada's Best Player of the Game in a 3-2 win over France in preliminary round action.

