New Sabres GM Jason Botterill will use Penguins' blueprint to build Buffalo

New Buffalo Sabres general manager Jason Botterill made a clear impression during his opening news conference that he has a fresh plan for the organization: instilling principles he learned from one the NHL's top teams to lift up one of the league's doormats. The Sabres hired Botterill on Thursday to lead a franchise that hasn't made the playoffs in six years, the second-longest active drought, ahead of only the Hurricanes and their eight seasons seasons without a playoff berth.

