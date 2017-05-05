Mark Scheifele scores goal and adds an assist in Canada's 2-1...

After winning gold at the 2016 IIHF Men's Championships in Russia, there was much anticipation that Winnipeg Jets' centre Mark Scheifele would be one of the key offensive threats for Team Canada at this year's tournament. It was during the 2016 edition of this tournament that Scheifele was paired with Ottawa Senators forward Mark Stone and Buffalo Sabres forward Ryan O'Reilly, forming a potent second line .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arctic Ice Hockey.