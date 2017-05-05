Mark Scheifele scores goal and adds a...

Mark Scheifele scores goal and adds an assist in Canada's 2-1...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: Arctic Ice Hockey

After winning gold at the 2016 IIHF Men's Championships in Russia, there was much anticipation that Winnipeg Jets' centre Mark Scheifele would be one of the key offensive threats for Team Canada at this year's tournament. It was during the 2016 edition of this tournament that Scheifele was paired with Ottawa Senators forward Mark Stone and Buffalo Sabres forward Ryan O'Reilly, forming a potent second line .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arctic Ice Hockey.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Sabres Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Apr 23 Are Phartse 9
News Vanessa Williams marries for third time (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 5
RJ is a pole smoker (Jun '09) Apr '15 jewnerat 50
News Trade Reactions (Feb '15) Feb '15 MAYORDYSASTER 5
News Local Sports Announcer Accused of Hosting Under... (Jun '08) Oct '14 Flatulence Fred 268
News Could Cody Hodgson Be Captain Of The Buffalo Sa... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Trent 1
News Sabres at least had their best start of the season (Dec '13) Dec '13 J Daniel 1
See all Buffalo Sabres Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Sabres Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,648 • Total comments across all topics: 281,197,162

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC