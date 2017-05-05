It's official: Sabres sign Victor Ant...

It's official: Sabres sign Victor Antipin

After months of rumor and speculation, the Buffalo Sabres announced today that they have finally signed Russian defenseman Victor Antipin to a one-year, entry-level contract. Antipin arrived in Buffalo fresh off of his bronze medal winning performance for Russia in the World Championships, and after a deep playoff run with his former KHL team Metallurg Magnitogorsk.

Chicago, IL

