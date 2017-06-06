Goalie madness: Petersen turns pro, S...

Goalie madness: Petersen turns pro, Sabres sign Johansson

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Die By The Blade

The summer weeks often go by with no news for Buffalo Sabres fans to chew on, the only comfort being a familiar longing for the playoffs and a second dollop of Enzo Sauce on our But today, the hockey gods giveth us two things to chew on regarding two of Buffalo's top goalie prospects. First, the team announced earlier this afternoon that they've signed Swedish netminder Jonas Johansson to his three-year, entry-level contract.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Die By The Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Sabres Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16) Apr '17 Are Phartse 9
News Vanessa Williams marries for third time (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 5
RJ is a pole smoker (Jun '09) Apr '15 jewnerat 50
News Trade Reactions (Feb '15) Feb '15 MAYORDYSASTER 5
News Local Sports Announcer Accused of Hosting Under... (Jun '08) Oct '14 Flatulence Fred 268
News Could Cody Hodgson Be Captain Of The Buffalo Sa... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Trent 1
News Sabres at least had their best start of the season (Dec '13) Dec '13 J Daniel 1
See all Buffalo Sabres Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Sabres Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,061 • Total comments across all topics: 281,468,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC