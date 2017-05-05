Germany's Thomas Greiss stymies Team ...

Germany's Thomas Greiss stymies Team USA in IIHF World Championships opener

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: USA Today

Germany's Thomas Greiss stymies Team USA in IIHF World Championships opener Greiss stopped 41 shots to lead Germany to a 2-1 upset win over the United States. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2pP8izi Team USA forwards Christian Dvorak, left, and Clayton Keller in action against German defender Denis Reul and goalie Thomas Greiss during their 2017 IIHF World Championships game Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Sabres Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Apr 23 Are Phartse 9
News Vanessa Williams marries for third time (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 5
RJ is a pole smoker (Jun '09) Apr '15 jewnerat 50
News Trade Reactions (Feb '15) Feb '15 MAYORDYSASTER 5
News Local Sports Announcer Accused of Hosting Under... (Jun '08) Oct '14 Flatulence Fred 268
News Could Cody Hodgson Be Captain Of The Buffalo Sa... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Trent 1
News Sabres at least had their best start of the season (Dec '13) Dec '13 J Daniel 1
See all Buffalo Sabres Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Sabres Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,826 • Total comments across all topics: 280,836,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC