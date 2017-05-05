General Manager in Waiting: Don't ski...

General Manager in Waiting: Don't skip an opportunity

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Raw Charge

Not many weeks ago, the Buffalo Sabres decided to scrap their front office and coaching staff after a disappointing 2016-17 NHL season. The Sabres were the worst team in the Atlantic Division, second worst in the Eastern Conference, and fifth worst in the NHL.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Raw Charge.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Sabres Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Apr 23 Are Phartse 9
News Vanessa Williams marries for third time (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 5
RJ is a pole smoker (Jun '09) Apr '15 jewnerat 50
News Trade Reactions (Feb '15) Feb '15 MAYORDYSASTER 5
News Local Sports Announcer Accused of Hosting Under... (Jun '08) Oct '14 Flatulence Fred 268
News Could Cody Hodgson Be Captain Of The Buffalo Sa... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Trent 1
News Sabres at least had their best start of the season (Dec '13) Dec '13 J Daniel 1
See all Buffalo Sabres Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Sabres Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,639 • Total comments across all topics: 281,109,526

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC