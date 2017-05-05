General Manager in Waiting: Don't skip an opportunity
Not many weeks ago, the Buffalo Sabres decided to scrap their front office and coaching staff after a disappointing 2016-17 NHL season. The Sabres were the worst team in the Atlantic Division, second worst in the Eastern Conference, and fifth worst in the NHL.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Raw Charge.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Sabres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Apr 23
|Are Phartse
|9
|Vanessa Williams marries for third time (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|RJ is a pole smoker (Jun '09)
|Apr '15
|jewnerat
|50
|Trade Reactions (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|MAYORDYSASTER
|5
|Local Sports Announcer Accused of Hosting Under... (Jun '08)
|Oct '14
|Flatulence Fred
|268
|Could Cody Hodgson Be Captain Of The Buffalo Sa... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Trent
|1
|Sabres at least had their best start of the season (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|J Daniel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Sabres Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC