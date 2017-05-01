Explore and More Museum receives $1 million charitable donation

With a couple weeks to go before the shovels hit the ground for the new Explore and More Children's Museum in the Canalside district of Buffalo, officials gathered to announce a $1 million charitable gift to help in construction from the New Era Cap Foundation, Buffalo Bils Foundation and Buffalo Sabres Foundation. The announcement was made on the 7th floor of Harborcenter, overlooking the construction site for the much-anticipated museum.

