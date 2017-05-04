Evander Kane charges dropped, case sealed
A Buffalo judge ruled last night to drop all charges against Evander Kane resulting from incidents at a West Chippewa bar back in June 2016. The trespassing and harassment charges against the winger have been dismissed.
