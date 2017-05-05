Evaluating the Cost and Value of a Jonas Brodin and Marco Scandella Trade
To follow up the cost and value of Sami Vatanen , I wanted to talk about another potential target in Minnesota Wild LHD Jonas Brodin . The Minnesota Wild are in an even tougher position than before given the fact that not only do they have defenseman galore, they also have plenty of great forwards who are worthy of protection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Die By The Blade.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Sabres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Are Phartse
|9
|Vanessa Williams marries for third time (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|RJ is a pole smoker (Jun '09)
|Apr '15
|jewnerat
|50
|Trade Reactions (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|MAYORDYSASTER
|5
|Local Sports Announcer Accused of Hosting Under... (Jun '08)
|Oct '14
|Flatulence Fred
|268
|Could Cody Hodgson Be Captain Of The Buffalo Sa... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Trent
|1
|Sabres at least had their best start of the season (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|J Daniel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Sabres Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC