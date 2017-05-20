Buffalo Sabres name Jason Botterill general manager
Jason Botterill, pictured here playing with the Buffalo Sabres in 2002, has been named the team's new general manager. Botterill has spent the last 10 years in the Pittsburgh Penguins organization.
