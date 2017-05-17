Botterill has 'no problem' with Lehner as Buffalo's No. 1
Newly minted Sabres GM Jason Botterill has plenty of work to do this summer, so he's not going to try and fix things that don't need fixing. That's what Botterill explained on Tuesday, telling Sportsnet he has "no problem" starting next season with Robin Lehner as the club's starting goalie.
