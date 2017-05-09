2018 Winter Classic: Buffalo Sabres vs. New York Rangers at Citi Field
The 2018 Winter Classic will pit the Buffalo Sabres against the New York Rangers at Citi Field, home of the New York Mets. The game is scheduled to air on NBC at 1 p.m. ET on New Year's Day in 2018, a nice bonus for the 10-year anniversary for the popular outdoor game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Sabres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Apr 23
|Are Phartse
|9
|Vanessa Williams marries for third time (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|RJ is a pole smoker (Jun '09)
|Apr '15
|jewnerat
|50
|Trade Reactions (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|MAYORDYSASTER
|5
|Local Sports Announcer Accused of Hosting Under... (Jun '08)
|Oct '14
|Flatulence Fred
|268
|Could Cody Hodgson Be Captain Of The Buffalo Sa... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Trent
|1
|Sabres at least had their best start of the season (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|J Daniel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Sabres Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC