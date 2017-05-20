2017 IIHF Men's World Championship Day Three Recap: Clayton 'Hat Trick' Keller
The third day of competition at the 2017 IIHF Men's World Championship saw three Arizona Coyotes active as team USA faced off against team Denmark, but it would be a huge game for one Coyote in particular. Heading into the matchup, Captian Connor Murphy remained on the same top line with defensive partner Danny DeKeyser and forwards Jack Eichel , Johnny Gaudreau , and Anders Lee .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Five For Howling.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Sabres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Apr 23
|Are Phartse
|9
|Vanessa Williams marries for third time (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|RJ is a pole smoker (Jun '09)
|Apr '15
|jewnerat
|50
|Trade Reactions (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|MAYORDYSASTER
|5
|Local Sports Announcer Accused of Hosting Under... (Jun '08)
|Oct '14
|Flatulence Fred
|268
|Could Cody Hodgson Be Captain Of The Buffalo Sa... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Trent
|1
|Sabres at least had their best start of the season (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|J Daniel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Sabres Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC