Todd Rierden Would be a Great Hire
The question for the Sabres coaching search is should they go for experience, or should they try to find the next big thing? Is a retread like Lindy Ruff a good direction to go in? Of course, none of this can really be done until the new General Manager is hired, but the new GM will have to answer this very same question. So what makes Rierden a Great Hire? It is often it is better to find the next Mike Babcock as opposed to trying to actually hire Mike Babcock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Die By The Blade.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Sabres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Sun
|Are Phartse
|9
|Vanessa Williams marries for third time (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|RJ is a pole smoker (Jun '09)
|Apr '15
|jewnerat
|50
|Trade Reactions (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|MAYORDYSASTER
|5
|Local Sports Announcer Accused of Hosting Under... (Jun '08)
|Oct '14
|Flatulence Fred
|268
|Could Cody Hodgson Be Captain Of The Buffalo Sa... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Trent
|1
|Sabres at least had their best start of the season (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|J Daniel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Sabres Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC