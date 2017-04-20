The Amerks are just like the Sabres

The Amerks are just like the Sabres

Read more: WGR-AM Buffalo

I find it a little more than distressing that some of the same things we heard on locker cleanout day in Buffalo, we heard on locker cleanout day in Rochester. I got a chance to listen to some of the key players speak on the Amerks Facebook page and the same problems were popping up there.

