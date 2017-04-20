Stars announce Lindy Ruff will not return as coach in 2017-18: Things to know
Not long after wrapping up a sub-.500 record atop the Dallas Stars coaching staff this season, Lindy Ruff is headed for new horizons. The Stars announced Sunday that Ruff, hired to lead the team in June 2013 after 15 years with the Buffalo Sabres, will not return for the 2017-18 season.
