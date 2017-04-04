Sabres vs. Islanders preview: C.J. Smith debuts
Smith was signed earlier last week as a college free agent from UMass-Lowell, and will start on the third line alongside Evan Rodrigues and Brian Gionta. He's billed by the team as 5'11 and 185 pounds, so it will be interesting to see how he physically handles the transition from college straight to the NHL.
