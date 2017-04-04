Sabres snap Canadiens' 5-game win str...

Sabres snap Canadiens' 5-game win streak with 2-1 victory

16 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Rasmus Ristolainen and Tyler Ennis scored and the Buffalo Sabres closed their home schedule with a 2-1 victory Wednesday night to snap the Montreal Canadiens' five-game winning streak. Robin Lehner stopped 31 shots in a game the Sabres hung on to win after building a 2-0 lead through two periods.

