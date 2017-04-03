Sabres recall 2016 first-rounder Alex...

Sabres recall 2016 first-rounder Alex Nylander, who could suit up against his brother tonight

The Buffalo Sabres don't have much to play for right now, but they'll use this time to evaluate at least one of their top prospects. On Monday morning, the team announced that they have recalled 2016 first-round draft pick Alex Nylander from the Rochester Americans.

