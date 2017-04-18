Sabres' O'Reilly said he didn't see the changes running this deep
Many have expressed surprise that Tim Murray and Dan Bylsma were fired, but the players haven't had their say yet. Ryan O'Reilly is preparing for the World Championships, but he said Thursday's events took him off guard, "I was a little surprised.
