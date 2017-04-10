Sabres Coach Bylsma Expects He'll Ret...

Sabres Coach Bylsma Expects He'll Return for 3rd Season

Dan Bylsma says he's "going forward" under the expectation he'll be back as Buffalo Sabres coach for a third season based on recent conversations he's had with general manager Tim Murray. Bylsma shared his stance Monday when asked if he's received any assurances he'll be retained a day after the Sabres closed their sixth consecutive season without making the playoffs.

