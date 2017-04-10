Sabres blanked by Panthers 3-0
In the first of two games in Florida to close out the season, the Buffalo Sabres were shutout by the Florida Panthers 3-0 on Saturday at the BB&T Center in Sunrise. After a scoreless first period, Nick Bjugstad opened the scoring in the second period after firing an innocent wrister at Lehner that found the short side.
