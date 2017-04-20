Sabres assign Brendan Guhle to Rochester
Brendan Guhle played a few games with the Buffalo Sabres earlier this season - and looked good doing it - but he'll finish this season in Rochester. Guhle's season with Prince George of the WHL came to an end earlier this week, and the Sabres officially announced today that they've assigned him to the Amerks.
