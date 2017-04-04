Put me in coach: College to NHL is new norm for top players
After North Dakota lost the seventh-longest game in NCAA Tournament history, Boeser traveled back to campus, told coaches and teammates he had decided to turn pro and the next morning boarded a flight from Grand Forks to Minneapolis. He signed his first NHL contract, got a crash course from the coaching staff and was in the Vancouver Canucks' lineup against his hometown Minnesota Wild with family and friends watching.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Sabres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Feb '17
|Phartoni
|3
|Vanessa Williams marries for third time (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|RJ is a pole smoker (Jun '09)
|Apr '15
|jewnerat
|50
|Trade Reactions (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|MAYORDYSASTER
|5
|Local Sports Announcer Accused of Hosting Under... (Jun '08)
|Oct '14
|Flatulence Fred
|268
|Could Cody Hodgson Be Captain Of The Buffalo Sa... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Trent
|1
|Sabres at least had their best start of the season (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|J Daniel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Sabres Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC