PHT Morning Skate: The top candidates to replace Dan Bylsma and Tim Murray in Buffalo

Who are some of the top candidates to take over in Buffalo? The Hockey News suggests Dean Lombardi, Bill Guerin, Julien Brisebois, Tom Fitzgerald and a few others for the GM role, while Darryl Sutter and Lindy Ruff could be next in line to be the team's bench boss. -After scoring just 25 points in 62 games during the regular season, Bobby Ryan is finally starting to become a key piece of the Ottawa Senators roster.

