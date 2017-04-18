Pegula seeks established GM to instil discipline in Sabres
Criticizing the Buffalo Sabres' management structure for being flawed under its previous regime, team owner Terry Pegula accepted the blame and vowed Friday to take a hands-on approach to fix what went wrong. The first step, Pegula said, begins with him directly overseeing the search to hire a new front office.
