Pegula has created habit of paying coaches not to coach
Terry Pegula has been the Buffalo Sabres' owner since 2011, and the Bills owner since 2014. Following the firing of Dan Bylsma on Thursday, the next Sabres' coach will make it 8 head coaches under Terry Pegula between the two teams.
Read more at WGR-AM Buffalo.
