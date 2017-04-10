NHL releases Final Rankings for 2017 Entry Draft
THe NHL's Central Scouting group have announced their final prospects rankings ahead of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft , to be held on June 23-24, 2017. Forward Nolan Patrick , who skates for the Brandon Wheat Kings of the Western Hockey League, has been named the top draft-eligible skater for the 2017 NHL Draft as the NHL Central Scouting Bureau today released its final rankings.
