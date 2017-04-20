Mother natures shines on Bisons opening day
After Mother Nature put the damper on the Buffalo Bisons opening week with torrential rains and then snow, the sun was shining over Coca Cola Field Saturday as the Herd opened their 2017 season. First fans will received the Bisons 2017 Magnetic Schedule, compliments of Falken Tires.
