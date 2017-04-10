Monday Habs Headlines: Julien wants high compete level from Galchenyuk

Irene Durdon, a 91-year-old long time Habs fan, got to cross a wish off her bucket list on Friday, when she met and had her picture taken with some of the team. [ NHL ] Andrew Zadarnowski joins Habs Breakfast to discuss the match-up with the New York Rangers during the playoffs, and what Alex Galchenyuk's role should be.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.