Malone Makes NHL Debut; Moy, Esposito Sign Pro Contracts
Senior Luke Esposito shoots the puck past the goalie as classmates Tyler Moy and Sean Malone celebrate the point. Following the season, Malone played his first game in the NHL while Esposito and Moy inked professional contracts.
