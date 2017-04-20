Hockey Canada confirms O'Reilly to play at Worlds

At locker room cleanout day on April 10, Buffalo Sabres forward Ryan O'Reilly told the media that he had been reached out to for a position with Team Canada at the upcoming IIHF World Championship starting May 5 in Cologne, Germany and Paris, France. On Wednesday, Hockey Canada released its preliminary roster of 18 players for the 2017 Worlds, which confirmed that O'Reilly was on the roster.

