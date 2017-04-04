Habs defenceman Shea Weber to sit out two games with lower body injury

In this Oct. 13, 2016, file photo, Montreal Canadiens' Shea Weber skates during the team's NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres in Buffalo, N.Y. Going to the NHL all-star game is nothing new for Weber, but this season it's a little different. In this Oct. 13, 2016, file photo, Montreal Canadiens' Shea Weber skates during the team's NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres in Buffalo, N.Y. Going to the NHL all-star game is nothing new for Weber, but this season it's a little different.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.