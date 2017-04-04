For the Maple Leafs, playing the Buffalo Sabres is still a challenge

James van Riemsdyk #25 of the Toronto Maple Leafs controls the puck just before scoring a third period goal between Jimmy Howard #35 and Nick Jensen #3 of the Detroit Red Wings at Joe Louis Arena on April 1, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. James van Riemsdyk #25 of the Toronto Maple Leafs controls the puck just before scoring a third period goal between Jimmy Howard #35 and Nick Jensen #3 of the Detroit Red Wings at Joe Louis Arena on April 1, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.