Eichel barely misses out on $2 million bonus

16 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

A person with direct knowledge of Jack Eichel's contract confirms to The Associated Press the Buffalo Sabres forward missed out on collecting a $2 million performance bonus in his contract by a mere decimal point. Eichel, a North Chelmsford native, would have collected the bonus by finishing among the top 10 in the NHL in points per game, the person said Monday speaking on the condition of anonymity because the contract clause is not public.

