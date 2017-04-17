Cal Petersen named to Team USA
USA hockey has named 15 players for the upcoming World Championships. Sabres 2013 5th round pick Cal Petersen has been selected in goal as well as Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck and Detroit's Jimmy Howard.
