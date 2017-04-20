Buffalo Sabres fire coach Dan Bylsma, GM Tim Murray
Buffalo Sabres fire coach Dan Bylsma, GM Tim Murray Sabres haven't made the playoffs since 2010-11 season. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2oZazaA USA TODAY's Kevin Allen previews tonight's action as the Nashville Predators look for their first ever playoff series sweep and the Penguins look to close out Columbus.
