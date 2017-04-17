Buffalo Sabres End of the Season Awards

Buffalo Sabres End of the Season Awards

As the Buffalo Sabres prepare for the offseason, it is time to reflect on individual performances of the players and give out awards based on what they meant to the team. The 2016-17 season was a major disappointment for the Buffalo Sabres that ended with no playoffs for the 6th straight season.

