Blackhawks' Norm Maciver a 'strong candidate' for Sabres GM job, per report

Chicago Blackhawks assistant general manager Norm Maciver is a "strong candidate" to take the next step in his post-playing career and become the general manager of the Buffalo Sabres , according to Chuck Gormley . The Sabres cleaned house by firing coach Dan Bylsma and GM Tim Murray on Thursday in the wake of another disappointing season.

