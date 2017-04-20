Blackhawks' Norm Maciver a 'strong candidate' for Sabres GM job, per report
Chicago Blackhawks assistant general manager Norm Maciver is a "strong candidate" to take the next step in his post-playing career and become the general manager of the Buffalo Sabres , according to Chuck Gormley . The Sabres cleaned house by firing coach Dan Bylsma and GM Tim Murray on Thursday in the wake of another disappointing season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Second City Hockey.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Sabres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|3 hr
|Needed Phartez
|7
|Vanessa Williams marries for third time (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|RJ is a pole smoker (Jun '09)
|Apr '15
|jewnerat
|50
|Trade Reactions (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|MAYORDYSASTER
|5
|Local Sports Announcer Accused of Hosting Under... (Jun '08)
|Oct '14
|Flatulence Fred
|268
|Could Cody Hodgson Be Captain Of The Buffalo Sa... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Trent
|1
|Sabres at least had their best start of the season (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|J Daniel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Sabres Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC