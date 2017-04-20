Agents to AP: Eichel not pushing for ...

Agents to AP: Eichel not pushing for Sabres coaching change

Yesterday Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" If Buffalo Sabres coach Dan Bylsma's job is in jeopardy, star forward Jack Eichel's representatives say their client is not the one pushing for a change. Peter Donatelli tells The Associated Press a coaching change was "not even on radar screen" last week during the player's exit meetings with Bylsma and general manager Tim Murray.

Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

