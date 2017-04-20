2017 NHL Draft Lottery to be held on ...

2017 NHL Draft Lottery to be held on April 29 in Toronto

In a press release put out recently, the NHL announced that the 2017 NHL Draft Lottery will be held this Saturday, the 29th of April. The results of the Draft Lottery will be announced shortly after 8 p.m., ET, during live coverage of the event on NBC, CBC and TVA The Lottery will be used to determine the order of selection for the first 15 picks in the first round of the 2017 NHL Draft, with expansion team Vegas Golden Knights assigned the same odds as the 28th placed team.

