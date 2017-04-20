2017 NHL Draft Lottery preview: Odds, time, TV coverage and live streaming
The Buffalo Sabres are currently slated to pick sixth in what is widely considered the weakest NHL Entry Draft class in years. The needs for the Sabres remain the same as last season - a couple of top four defensemen, scoring wingers and a hefty injection of skill and pace across the board.
