2017 NHL Awards & Expansion Draft will be held on June 21 in Las Vegas
In a press release put out late yesterday, the NHL announced that the 2017 NHL Awardsa and the NHL Expansion Drafta will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on 21st June, 2017. The ceremony will be used to reveal the starting roster for the Vegas Golden Knights as well as announce the different award winners.
Buffalo Sabres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Apr 17
|MostPharte
|5
|Vanessa Williams marries for third time (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|RJ is a pole smoker (Jun '09)
|Apr '15
|jewnerat
|50
|Trade Reactions (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|MAYORDYSASTER
|5
|Local Sports Announcer Accused of Hosting Under... (Jun '08)
|Oct '14
|Flatulence Fred
|268
|Could Cody Hodgson Be Captain Of The Buffalo Sa... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Trent
|1
|Sabres at least had their best start of the season (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|J Daniel
|1
