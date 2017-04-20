2017 NHL Awards & Expansion Draft wil...

2017 NHL Awards & Expansion Draft will be held on June 21 in Las Vegas

15 hrs ago Read more: Die By The Blade

In a press release put out late yesterday, the NHL announced that the 2017 NHL Awardsa and the NHL Expansion Drafta will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on 21st June, 2017. The ceremony will be used to reveal the starting roster for the Vegas Golden Knights as well as announce the different award winners.

