Video: Sidney Crosby beats four Buffalo defenders badly for goal

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has scored a lot goals in his career, but his tally to give his team a 1-0 lead in the first period against the Sabres Tuesday in Buffalo was easily one of his prettiest. Crosby gathered the puck in his own end on a power play late in the period, then beat every Sabre on the ice, skating right between two pairs of defenders before depositing the puck in the net behind Buffalo goalie Robin Lehner on an awkward, one-handed shot.

