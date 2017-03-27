The TRUTH about what REALLY happened ...

The TRUTH about what REALLY happened to Sam Reinhart

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Die By The Blade

One of the most curious moments of the Buffalo Sabres season was watching Sam Reinhart ride the bench for an entire game with no explanation beforehand. We later found out that Reinhart was punished thanks to a new team rule prohibiting anyone from being late to anything for any reason.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Die By The Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Sabres Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Feb '17 Phartoni 3
News Vanessa Williams marries for third time (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 5
RJ is a pole smoker (Jun '09) Apr '15 jewnerat 50
News Trade Reactions (Feb '15) Feb '15 MAYORDYSASTER 5
News Local Sports Announcer Accused of Hosting Under... (Jun '08) Oct '14 Flatulence Fred 268
News Could Cody Hodgson Be Captain Of The Buffalo Sa... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Trent 1
News Sabres at least had their best start of the season (Dec '13) Dec '13 J Daniel 1
See all Buffalo Sabres Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Sabres Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,459 • Total comments across all topics: 280,000,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC