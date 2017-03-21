South Dakota confirms Dakota Access o...

South Dakota confirms Dakota Access oil pipeline vandalism

Jack Eichel and Matt Moulson each scored a power-play goal in the first two periods, and the Buffalo Sabres held off the Detroit Red Wings. In this Feb. 13, 2017, aerial file photo shows the site where the final phase of the Dakota Access Pipeline will take place with boring equipment routing the pipeline underground and across Lake Oahe to connect with the existing pipeline in Emmons County near Cannon Ball, N.D. BISMARCK, N.D. - Authorities in South Dakota on Tuesday confirmed an incident of vandalism against the Dakota Access oil pipeline in which someone burned a hole through an empty section of pipe.

