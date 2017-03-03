Sabres sign college free agent CJ Smith
As the season comes to a close, the Buffalo Sabres are still looking to add potential talent to their organization, now in the form of college free agents. According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, the Sabres will be signing CJ Smith, a forward from UMass-Lowell.
