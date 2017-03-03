Sabres' Reinhart benched for arriving late to team stretch
Buffalo Sabres center Sam Reinhart says he was late for a team stretching period because he misread a text, which led to him being benched against Columbus this week. Reinhart says he didn't appreciate sitting in uniform and watching the entire game Tuesday without taking one shift.
